Everton winger Bolasie explains prospective Anderlecht move: “I have to play”

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie would be interested in a move to Anderlecht as he needs game time ahead of this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year-old joined Aston Villa on loan at the start of the season, but the deal was cut short earlier this month at his behest.

Bolasie missed a year of football after rupturing a cruciate ligament in December 2016, and has made just 32 appearances for Everton since joining from Crystal Palace in a £25 million deal in August 2016.

Belgian side Anderlecht are aiming to tie up a loan move for the winger, and with DR Congo still in contention for a place at this summer’s AFCON, Bolasie admitted that another departure from Goodison Park is tempting.

“Anderlecht can be interesting for me", he told HLN.

“I have seen the information circulate, I don’t say ‘no’. After all, I have to play with a view to the Africa Cup of Nations that is coming.”

Bolasie scored two goals and provided five assists in 21 appearances for Villa in the first half of the Championship season before his return to Everton.