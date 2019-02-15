Everton's Gueye disappointed that ‘dream’ PSG move didn’t go through

The Goodison Park outfit resisted bids from the French champions last month, to the Senegal international’s disappointment.

But Gueye has left the door open for a future move to the Parisian side, having impressed for the Toffees since joining from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016.

“It is a dream that sadly did not come true,” the 29-year-old told L’Equipe.

“Every player works to join the best teams, to play in such matches in the Champions League.

“But I was honoured that PSG were interested in me. Now, I know that I am of interest to these types of clubs, that I am ready to go to the final level to join a top European club.

“I am going to work even more so that they come back to me. Maybe it is not finished with PSG…”