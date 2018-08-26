Everton's Keane suffers small skull fracture

Everton have confirmed defender Michael Keane suffered a small hairline fracture of the skull during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth but there are no other complications related to the injury.

Keane clashed heads with team-mate Idrissa Gueye during the closing stages of the match at the Vitality Stadium, having earlier scored his first Premier League goal for Everton.

The former Manchester United and Burnley player was admitted to Poole Hospital but the nature of his injury means he is expected to return to full training next month.

"The 25-year-old defender will be unable to engage in head contact for between three and four weeks, from which point he will be able to resume full training," read a statement on Everton's official website.

Keane has been capped four times by England and joined Everton from Burnley for £30million in July 2017.