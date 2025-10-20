Manchester United can seal transfer for £43m defender at reduced price after setback for selling club

Branthwaite, 23, has not featured for Everton yet this season after sustaining a hamstring injury on the eve of the 2025/26 campaign.

What was initially a concern for David Moyes and Toffees fans, could now become something altogether more costly, after it was reported by the club on Monday that the young defender has suffered a setback in his recovery.

Branthwaite returned to light training this month but a decision has now been taken to undergo surgery on the affected leg, which will keep him out for an extended period.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite applauds the fans after a game against Manchester United at Old Trafford in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Depending on the severity of the injury and the extent of the surgical procedure, Branthwaite could be sidelined for a number of months.

Typically, athletes undergoing major surgery on that part of the body will spend up to six weeks with the aid of crutches, to limit the load-bearing effect on the recovering muscle tissue. Only then, are they able to make a return to more rigorous activity in a gradual, carefully-managed manner.

Jarrad Branthwaite has been linked with a Man United switch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in August, it was reported the hamstring issue Branthwaite had suffered was a recurrence of a previous injury, which perhaps explains why the decision has been made to undergo surgery this time around, rather than relying on a more conservative healing method.

Branthwaite is valued at €50 million (£43.4m) by Transfermarkt, and has previously been courted by the likes of Manchester United.

The defender's recovery timeline is likely to affect his transfer value given a lack of availability and the expectation that it will be some time before Branthwaite is back to his best level, once eventually returning to the pitch.

A club statement confirming the news read: "Everton Football Club can confirm Jarrad Branthwaite has experienced a complication in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

"Following specialist consultation, it has been determined the defender will undergo a surgical procedure tomorrow to address the issue.

"Branthwaite will commence a structured rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the Club’s medical team following the operation."

In FourFourTwo's view, Branthwaite is a future England centre-half and news of his injury setback is a significant one for Everton fans. For those of a Man United persuasion, though, it could mean the club land their long-term target at a price lower than they would have been expected to pay had he started the season in the kind of form he's managed over the past couple of seasons.