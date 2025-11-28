Newcastle United rocked by fresh injury setbacks amid new Yoane Wissa return date
Newcastle United could be without two key players for their upcoming fixtures as games during the festive period come thick and fast
Newcastle appear to have lost one of their dressing room leaders at a crucial point of the 2025/26 season after it was revealed by head coach Eddie Howe that Kieran Trippier will remain sidelined for up to four weeks with a hamstring strain.
The experienced full-back has filled in for the injured Tino Livramento during the England youngster's lay-off but has now succumbed to injury himself.
He is joined in the Newcastle treatment room by Dutch defender Sven Botman who has sustained a back injury and is considered a doubt for Saturday evening's trip to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Mixed Newcastle injury news as triple defensive blow affects Everton preparation
It appears Newcastle will be rather light on the bench when it comes to defensive reinforcements on Merseyside as Swedish full-back Emil Krafth, who has featured through the middle on occasion, is also out of the Toffees trip.
Howe confirmed it was not all bad news on the injury front, though, as £55 million summer signing Yoane Wissa has trained with the squad for the first time ahead of a potential debut.
Everton this weekend will come too soon for the DR Congo international, who has overcome a PCL injury picked up during September's international break.
But, according to reports, there is a chance Wissa will be available midway through December for Newcastle's visit to arch-rivals Sunderland.
Next month's Wear-Tyne derby is the first between the two clubs in a league competition since 2016. Newcastle were 3-0 winners over the Black Cats during the 2023/24 campaign but that game was in the FA Cup.
Everton, meanwhile, will be without the suspended Idrissa Gana Gueye for Newcastle's visit, after the midfielder was shown a straight red card for slapping teammate Michael Keane during the Toffees' 1-0 win over Manchester United on Monday night.
Newcastle's trip to Everton's new ground will be their first appearance at the Hill Dickinson Stadium where David Moyes' outfit have been relatively strong this season, winning three and drawing two of their first six home matches of the Premier League campaign.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
