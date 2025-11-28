Newcastle United rocked by fresh injury setbacks amid new Yoane Wissa return date

Newcastle appear to have lost one of their dressing room leaders at a crucial point of the 2025/26 season after it was revealed by head coach Eddie Howe that Kieran Trippier will remain sidelined for up to four weeks with a hamstring strain.

The experienced full-back has filled in for the injured Tino Livramento during the England youngster's lay-off but has now succumbed to injury himself.

He is joined in the Newcastle treatment room by Dutch defender Sven Botman who has sustained a back injury and is considered a doubt for Saturday evening's trip to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Mixed Newcastle injury news as triple defensive blow affects Everton preparation

Sven Botman is a doubt for Newcastle's trip to Merseyside (Image credit: Getty Images)

It appears Newcastle will be rather light on the bench when it comes to defensive reinforcements on Merseyside as Swedish full-back Emil Krafth, who has featured through the middle on occasion, is also out of the Toffees trip.

Howe confirmed it was not all bad news on the injury front, though, as £55 million summer signing Yoane Wissa has trained with the squad for the first time ahead of a potential debut.

LIVE BLACK FRIDAY FOOTBALL BOOT Q&A (Image credit: Future) Ask our experts for their advice on which football boots YOU should be considering this Black Friday

Everton this weekend will come too soon for the DR Congo international, who has overcome a PCL injury picked up during September's international break.

But, according to reports, there is a chance Wissa will be available midway through December for Newcastle's visit to arch-rivals Sunderland.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Next month's Wear-Tyne derby is the first between the two clubs in a league competition since 2016. Newcastle were 3-0 winners over the Black Cats during the 2023/24 campaign but that game was in the FA Cup.

Everton, meanwhile, will be without the suspended Idrissa Gana Gueye for Newcastle's visit, after the midfielder was shown a straight red card for slapping teammate Michael Keane during the Toffees' 1-0 win over Manchester United on Monday night.

Newcastle's trip to Everton's new ground will be their first appearance at the Hill Dickinson Stadium where David Moyes' outfit have been relatively strong this season, winning three and drawing two of their first six home matches of the Premier League campaign.