Everton's Oviedo out for two to three weeks
Bryan Oviedo has suffered another injury, with the Everton player due to be out until after the international break.
Everton's Bryan Oviedo is set for two to three weeks on the sidelines because of a hamstring injury.
The Costa Rica international was forced off 25 minutes into Everton's 6-2 win over Sunderland last Sunday and had a scan on Tuesday to determine the extent of the problem.
And Oviedo, who suffered a double leg break in January 2014 before sustaining a hamstring injury upon his return in February this year and then suffering a broken metatarsal two months later, is in line for another brief lay-off.
"Bryan Oviedo picked up a hamstring problem that will keep him two or three weeks out of action," Everton coach Roberto Martinez said in his pre-match media conference ahead of Saturday's game with West Ham.
"We hope we can have him back for the Aston Villa game [on November 21]. If not then maybe the Bournemouth game [a week later]."
