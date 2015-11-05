Everton's Oviedo out for two to three weeks

Everton's Bryan Oviedo is set for two to three weeks on the sidelines because of a hamstring injury.

The Costa Rica international was forced off 25 minutes into Everton's 6-2 win over Sunderland last Sunday and had a scan on Tuesday to determine the extent of the problem.

And Oviedo, who suffered a double leg break in January 2014 before sustaining a hamstring injury upon his return in February this year and then suffering a broken metatarsal two months later, is in line for another brief lay-off.

"Bryan Oviedo picked up a hamstring problem that will keep him two or three weeks out of action," Everton coach Roberto Martinez said in his pre-match media conference ahead of Saturday's game with West Ham.

"We hope we can have him back for the Aston Villa game [on November 21]. If not then maybe the Bournemouth game [a week later]."