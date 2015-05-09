'Every game is a final' - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is confident that Borussia Dortmund can secure a top-six Bundesliga finish after their 2-0 victory over struggling Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Goals early in each half from defensive duo Neven Subotic and Erik Durm – his first senior strike – moved Dortmund up into seventh, just two points behind sixth-placed Schalke with two games remaining.

And while the DFB-Pokal final against Wolfsburg represents Dortmund's most likely chance of securing UEFA Europa League qualification, Klopp insisted that he has not given up hope of a loftier league finish.

"Seventh place feels like the place in the sun at the moment, after the start to the season," said Klopp, who has never failed to reach the top six in his tenure at Dortmund.

"Going forward now, we do not have prospects, we are starting fresh because every game is a final now, we just have to keep winning, which is a cool starting position.

"We have three finals left, two in the league and then the cup final as well.

"I am satisfied with the result in particular and with the game to a large extent.

"We controlled the game and scored two great goals, but we could have had more and Hertha are no fools on the counter attack, so I am pleased."