“Everyone plays to their strengths”: Cesc Fabregas defends Manchester United’s approach to former team-mate

Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s side staged a remarkable comeback to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 at the Parc des Princes in their Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday, securing a 3-3 aggregate result that sent them through on away goals.

But Baptista, who spent one season on loan in north London from Real Madrid in 2006/07, hit out at the Red Devils for being lucky and adopting a defensive approach.

“A Manchester United without merit goes through to the next round, who were restricted to defending the whole game, relying on luck to beat PSG,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Manchester, being as great a team as it is, can’t afford to play like that if they want to win a Champions League.”

Monaco midfielder Fabregas responded to the Brazilian by highlighting United’s injury concerns, with Solskjaer missing 10 players for the trip to the French capital.

“Everyone plays to their strengths and United were missing at least eight very important injured players,” said the Spaniard.

“They were putting on academy players for the last 20 minutes because they didn’t have anything else. Were they lucky? Yes. But they deserve respect for fighting and believing until the end.”