'Everything I own smells like beer' – Ryan Reynolds on wild Wrexham celebrations

Wrexham secured their long-awaited return to the EFL by clinching the National League title on Saturday evening – and the Welsh club's Hollywood owner Ryan Reynolds has given some insight into the crazy nature of the accompanying celebrations.

A brilliant brace from star striker Paul Mullin helped Wrexham seal top spot and promotion with one game to spare with a 3-1 home win over Boreham Wood.

The full-time whistle sparked jubilant scenes at the Racecourse Ground, with fans flooding onto the pitch to savour the completion of part one of Reynolds' and co-owner Rob McElhenney's ultimate ambition: to get Wrexham to the Premier League.

"Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass," tweeted the Deadpool actor – who bought Wrexham with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star McElhenney back in 2020. "I'm still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC."

Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️ pic.twitter.com/cxpVRUpkLqApril 23, 2023 See more

Relegated from the EFL back in 2008, Wrexham's stint as the longest-serving team in the National League is finally about to end.

The Red Dragons will play in League Two next season, having racked up 110 points this term – and scored 115 goals in the process (astonishingly, second-placed Notts County, who will have to settle for a play-off spot, have notched 116 goals en route to amassing 106 points).

Phil Parkinson's side have already broken the records for the most points and most wins (34) in a National League campaign – but they'll no doubt still be hoping to bid farewell to the division in style when they travel to all-but-relegated Torquay United next Saturday.