Everything is possible - Huntelaar hints at potential Ajax return
Speaking of his love for Ajax, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has suggested he could seal a return to the club as his Schalke contract comes to an end.
Schalke forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has fuelled speculation he could re-join Ajax, saying "everything is possible".
The 33-year-old left Ajax for Real Madrid in 2009, having struck over 100 goals for the Dutch giants, and he will go back to Amsterdam ArenA with Schalke in a Europa League quarter-final later this month.
Ahead of that clash, "big Ajax fan" Huntelaar has suggested a more permanent return could be on the cards, with his Schalke contract up at the end of the current campaign.
"Everything is possible," he said when asked about a possible move in an interview with Ajax's official website. "But it is difficult to say something about it now. We will see.
"Ajax were a childhood love of mine. I've always been a big Ajax fan. It is not very strange - my whole family supports Ajax."
Having been a key figure for Schalke in recent seasons, Huntelaar has started just five Bundesliga games this term, scoring only once.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.