Evra bids emotional farewell to United fans

The France international decided to end his lengthy association at Old Trafford when he signed for Italian champions Juventus on Monday.

During his time at United, Evra won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Club World Cup and three League Cups in a trophy-laden spell.

Evra signed a new one-year deal at the club in May, but the arrival of Luke Shaw from Southampton raised questions over his first-team future.

After completing his switch to Juve, Evra took the time to write an emotional farewell to the United supporters.

"After a great deal of thought I have decided the time is right for me to leave Manchester United," read the statement on the club's official website.

"It is the biggest decision of my career as this club is, and will always remain, in my heart.

"Joining and playing for Manchester United has been a privilege, a dream come true and my time here has been so memorable. Through the good times and the bad times we have all stuck together and remained loyal.

"I have always said you don't just join Manchester United, you join the family and long may that tradition continue.

"My biggest thanks go to the fans. We have had some fantastic times together, we lifted all of those trophies together.

"Every single time I stepped out in that shirt I knew I was playing for the badge and for a very special club. My passion for this club will live on and I know you guys will go on to enjoy more success in the coming seasons."

Former manager Alex Ferguson signed Evra in a reported £5.5 million deal from Monaco in January 2006 and Evra paid tribute to the club legend.

He added: "An immense thank you to Sir Alex Ferguson for making it all possible, for giving me the privilege to be a captain, to be inspired by the legend of Manchester United and to understand that nobody is bigger than the club."