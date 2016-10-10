Evra cures 'Mondayitis' in hilarious singing video
Defender Patrice Evra enjoyed his Monday, uploading a video of him singing Marvin Gaye's 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough'.
France and Juventus defender Patrice Evra tried to cure peoples' 'Mondayitis' with a hilarious video of him singing.
Evra, 35, uploaded the video to Instagram as he enjoyed Marvin Gaye's 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' before training.
Left out of France's squad, it may have helped his international team-mates as they beat Netherlands 1-0 in World Cup qualifying.
