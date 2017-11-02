Evra dismissed before kick-off after appearing to kick Marseille fan

Patrice Evra remarkably became the first player to be sent off before kick-off in a Europa League game after appearing to kick a fan in a pre-match altercation.

Marseille players were going through their paces in a warm-up before the meeting with Vitoria Guimaraes when a group of fans in the stand behind the goal approached, with the incident then spiralling out of control.

The supporters, understood to be followers of Marseille, came to the front of the stand to confront the players and Evra - who has received criticism for poor performances this season - fought back in the ensuing brawl after vaulting the advertising hoardings.

Video footage of the altercation emerged shortly after and seem to show Evra aiming a kick at a supporter's head, before being swiftly led away by a team-mate.

0 - Patrice Evra is the 1st player to receive a red card before the kick off of a game in the history of the EL (2009/10). Karateka. November 2, 2017

Named on the bench for the game, Evra was given a red card, meaning he was unable to take his place among the substitutes.

The left-back is likely to face further punishment from UEFA.