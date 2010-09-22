Evra: French chiefs after my head

Evra, 29, has hinted that he could lodge a second appeal against his five-match international ban for the part he played in France’s player strike during their disastrous World Cup camping.

The squad infamously refused to train which resulted in a massive public bust-up between Evra and fitness coach Robert Duverne.

"I can't fight against everyone," Evra told the Canal Football Club television show.

"Certain people want to cut my head off and they are managing to do it at the moment. It's hard because I still don't know why I've been condemned.

"It is difficult but I will carry on fighting until the end.”

The Manchester United left-back, who captained the France team in South Africa, has already contested the decision to omit him from the squad once, but saw his efforts come up short by the French Football Federation.

The Red Devil is, however, determined to get to the bottom of the issue, as he feels he has not been given suitable reasons for the imposing of the ban.

"It is very difficult to appeal again, but I still don't know why I am being condemned.

"The Federation are the only ones with the answers. That is what my lawyer is asking them for, but they have still not given them."

Evra could once again turn to the Olympic National Committee in an effort to get the sanction overturned.

Chelsea's Nicolas Anelka, who copped an 18-match ban as a result of the players’ mutiny, said: "These people are clowns."

By Luke Nicholls

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums