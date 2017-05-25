Ex-Bayern Munich man Ze Roberto is STILL scoring for Brazil's champions, aged 42

Ze Roberto, who signed for Palmeiras in 2014, played the full 90 minutes at left-back against Atletico Tucuman in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday night at the Allianz Parque. Not bad considering he turns 43 in July.

With the Sao Paulo club already 2-1 up heading into injury time, Ze Roberto – who stopped playing for the Brazil national team back in 2006 – scored his second goal in 18 appearances for the Brasileiro Serie A champions this season.

A lofted cross to the back post was missed by Tucuman goalkeeper Cristian Lucchetti out of position, so Ze Roberto duly vollied into an empty net to secure the victory that keeps Palmeiras top of Group 5.

Despite his advancing years, Ze Roberto has no plans of retiring and toldDPAin an interview last year he could still play in the Bundesliga.

He said: "I do not have the same speed I had 20 years ago, so I use my experience. If at 41, almost 42, I still play at left-back, one of the most demanding positions, at the level I am playing now I could still be in the Bundesliga, no doubt about it."

