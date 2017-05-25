Youri Djorkaeff posts nostalgic photo with young Henrikh Mkhitaryan
The legendary French-Armenian midfielder has reminded Europa League final scorer Mkhitaryan of the day he told him that he'd win a European cup.
Djorkaeff, who is of Armenian descent, lifted the UEFA Cup with Inter Milan in 1997/98, and later the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with France.
On Wednesday night, Mhkitaryan acrobatically poked in Manchester United's second goal against Ajax before lifting his first ever European title, a feat he failed to achieve at Shakhtar Donetsk or Borussia Dortmund.
So, to congratulate United's creative midfielder for his Europa League achievement via Twitter, Djorkaeff posted an old photo of him with a mini Mkhitaryan, alledging that the now-Manchester United man told him that he too would win a European trophy one day.
All together now: "Awwwwwww..."
