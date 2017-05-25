France's Jean-Kevin Augustin fluffs Panenka at U20 World Cup
After Amine Harit went down for a very soft penalty, PSG forward Augustin messed up his audacious spot-kick attempt.
Harit, who has impressed this season for Nantes, surged into the box in the sixth minute of France's Group E tie against Vietnam in the U20 World Cup.
The young midfielder went down after slight of contact from Vietnam full-back Tran Dinh Trong, who was subsequently booked for his troubles.
So up stepped PSG's 19-year-old forward Jean-Kevin Augustin, who was aiming to net his second goal of the competition having already scored in France's opening 3-0 win over Honduras.
However, Augustin decided to give his shot a touch of swagger and went for the Panenka, only to watch his lofted effort come off the crossbar before being batted away by goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung.
He did respond by scoring two goals in the first half, though, so we can't be too hard on the lad.
- Guillermo Varela to miss German Cup final with infected tattoo, furious Frankfurt end his loan
- Sacachispas dress up as superheroes before Copa Argentina game – then pull off giant-killing
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.