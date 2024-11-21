Ex Manchester United star reveals how 'fed up' he was with football: 'Finding pleasure was a big factor: now I am home around noon and can pick up the children from school every day'

Manchester United trio Robin van Persie, Marnick Vermijl and Tom Thorpe warm-up together at Carrington in 2014

Most Manchester United fans would be excused for forgetting a defender who made just two senior appearances for arguably the biggest club in world football.

But now, some 12 years later, Vermijl is continuing his footballing journey back in Belgium, which coincides with his day-to-day job.

Not everyone can stay at the top, after all…

Marnick Vermijl: the forgotten man at Manchester United

Marnick Vermijl and James Tavernier during Manchester United's League Cup clash with Newcastle United in 2012

Vermijl joined Manchester United under legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson in 2010. He would have patiently for his chance in the first team, doing so in Fergie's final year during a League Cup win over Newcastle United some two years later.

From there, just one more senior appearance followed and boy was it one to forget. The chastening 4-0 defeat to MK Dons under Louis van Gaal was to be his final ever outing for the Red Devils, before moving to Sheffield Wednesday in 2015.

Vermijl spent just one season at Sheffield Wednesday before he moved to Preston North End

Spells with Preston North End and Scunthorpe United preceded a move back to Belgium before he joined K.V.V. Thes Sport Tessenderlo, a third-tier side in Belgium for whom he still turns out week in, week out.

Combining football and his job as a postman is a difficult task but reflecting on his time at the job, the now 32-year-old how quickly he became disillusioned with the beautiful game.

He told Voetbalprimeur: "I was fed up with professional football. You are too dependent on the trainer you have. Finding pleasure was also a big factor, for me.

"As a postman, I have to get up at four o'clock, but now I am home around noon and can pick up the children from school every day. That is a luxury."

Vermijl's story acts as a polite reminder that not everyone who plays professional football is cut for life at the very top level, even those who are handed their first steps into the game by Ferguson.

Manchester United, under another new head coach, return to Premier League action this weekend as Ruben Amorim takes charge of his first game on Sunday.