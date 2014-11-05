Ex-Sevilla boys helped Rakitic settle at Barca

The Croatian midfielder has played nine of Barcelona's 10 La Liga matches so far this season, starting seven times and scoring two goals in his first campaign in the Catalan capital, after three-and-a-half years with Sevilla.

Rakitic was one of seven players signed by Barcelona before the 2014-15 season and he is convinced having joined from another La Liga club has made it easier for him than for the likes of Thomas Vermaelen and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who have never played in Spain before.

The presence of Dani Alves and Adriano has also helped, according to Rakitic, as he has followed in the full-backs' footsteps in transferring from Sevilla to Barca.

Rakitic also spent time with another former Barcelona defender - Martin Caceres - in his first year at Sevilla.

"It is different when you come from a different country and that has helped me a lot," he said in an interview with Barca Fans.

"Especially because there were many people who did the transition from Sevilla to Barca and it was quite helpful."

The 26-year-old declared he has settled quickly at Camp Nou.

"I need to thank my team-mates because they have made me feel like part of the family from the very first day and I think that is what's important... the truth is everything is going very well," Rakitic said.

"I am sure there are still things I must learn because it is always different to get to know a club or a person...but I am glad. I am integrated and that is the most important thing."

Rakitic added he is thoroughly enjoying himself in Luis Enrique's squad, claiming the chance to work alongside modern midfield greats such as Xavi and Andres Iniesta is almost too good to be true.

"It is a joy and I thank God for letting me be part of the same team," he said.

"There are so many world champions, idols who play the same position like Xavi and Iniesta, people you learn from, and that is a joy."