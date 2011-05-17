'Excellent' Sandro not heading for Spurs exit

The holding midfielder has become a crucial part of Harry Redknapp's side in recent months and his performances have not gone unnoticed by his team-mates.

"Sandro's performances in the Champions League were great and he certainly makes our job a lot easier," said Dawson in an interview with Spurs' official website.

"He sits just in front, wins balls, breaks up play, tracks players and we all know now he can score goals after that strike [against Chelsea in April]."

The 22-year-old came to prominence following his performance away to AC Milan in the Champions League, and Dawson has praised Sandro for becoming fully integrated into the squad despite having not yet fully gotten to grips with the English language.

"He's also a great lad to have in and around the club. He's still learning English but he's fully involved in the banter and everyone loves him in the changing room," he said.

Sandro, who joined Spurs from Internacional in an £8 million move last summer, has also been saluted by his manager, with Redknapp hailing the midfielder following last week's defeat to Manchester City.

"Sandro is emerging as a top player. He's come into the English game and his performance against City's strong midfield was excellent," said Redknapp.

His emergence means that Redknapp may not follow up his previous interest in Scott Parker and Charlie Adam over the summer.

The Spurs rookie's composed displays have reportedly attracted the interest of the newly-crowned Italian champions AC Milan, but Sandro's agent has denied that the player wants to leave White Hart Lane.

Luiz Paulo Chignall said: "Reading the newspapers I see that many clubs are interested in Sandro. But I have not received any proposal and no one as talked to me.

"Would Sandro like to play in Serie A? Yes, but for now he's good for Tottenham."

