Excited Conti arrives for Milan medical

Andrea Conti is relishing the chance to sign for AC Milan after arriving at Milanello for his medical on Thursday.

Conti has been heavily linked with a move to San Siro after impressing for Atalanta last term. The full-back made 33 Serie A appearances as they finished fourth.

After such an impressive campaign, a host of players were expected to leave Bergamo and midfielder Franck Kessie has already joined Vincenzo Montella's side.

Conti looks set to join his former team-mate after arriving at Milan's training ground to complete his switch, and he cannot wait to get going with the Rossoneri.

"I'm really excited, I can't wait to get started with Milan," he told reporters. "Milanello will be emotional. These have been intense hours and I'm really happy now."