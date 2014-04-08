Excited Evans on Man United comeback trail

The defender was injured in United's 2-1 defeat at Stoke City on February 1, but made his comeback on Monday as an over-aged player in an Under-21s match against Aston Villa.

Evans concedes the second leg of his side's UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich could come too soon for him, but takes heart from being back in training ahead of Wednesday's game in Munich.

Discussing his injured calf on MUTV, Evans said: "It's still a bit tender but nothing too serious. It was good to get 60-odd minutes (on Monday) and to get a bit of game time.

"It's been frustrating as it's been over two months now since I last played.

"I don't know if I'll be involved or not (against Bayern). Maybe it's touch and go on that but I just hope the lads can do well and get a good result.

"In terms of my injury, it may have come too soon for me but, in terms of excitement-wise, the game cannot come quickly enough – especially for the fans and players. Everyone is looking forward to it."

Although United have struggled in the Premier League this term, they performed well when holding European champions Bayern to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last week.

"We've had a great record in Europe but I think the mentality of the players has always been the case that we're not underdogs," Evans added.

"We're Manchester United and want to make sure we put on a good performance.

"Teams have to make sure they try to beat us and teams do fear us.

"We know it's a big task against Bayern but we've had that experience of nights like this before. I think the lads still fancy themselves to win."