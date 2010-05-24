Experimental England odds on

The Italian supremo has already confirmed that FA Cup final participants John Terry, Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard, Joe Cole and David James will not feature, with Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard not likely to play more than 45 minutes.

The Three Lions are also set to line up in an unusual 3-5-2 formation, with Ledley King expected to win his first cap since 2007 after a stellar season at the heart of Tottenham Hotspur's defence.

Nevertheless, FourFourTwo's betting partner Paddy Power can’t see anything but a home win. Mexico tend not to perform well on their travels so 4/9 for a home win appears a safe bet.

Goals might be at a premium tonight if Rooney plays no more than a half in England's last Wembley international before setting sail for South Africa.

Therefore, first goal-scorer hunters should look to the likes of Steven Gerrard and Peter Crouch. The big man is at 5/1 to net the opener and has an impressive record for the Three Lions.

Gerrard is likely to play just behind the striker so looks a great bet at 7/1 to break the deadlock.

Speed demons Adam Johnson and Theo Walcott are also being tipped to play a part against the Mexicans as they bid to impress Capello. Johnson is 12/1 to score first whilst Walcott is slightly shorter at 9/1 for the opener.

