Explained: Premier League to DITCH financial laws, with huge overhaul expected

By Steven Chicken
published

The situation at Nottingham Forest and Everton has prompted discussions between the clubs about a change of tack

General view of the Premier League trophy at Stamford Bridge in 2016.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League have taken another step towards an overhaul of their financial regulations after all agreeing that a new system should be put to the vote this summer.

As The Athletic's lovely Matt Slater has reported, representatives of the 20 Premier League clubs discussed the implementation of new Financial Fair Play rules at a meeting in London on Thursday.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1