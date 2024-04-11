Chelsea to make move for the 'next Erling Haaland', who is available in cut-price deal: report

Chelsea are considering entering the summer transfer market for a player compared to Erling Haaland, in order to address their centre-forward issues.

While Nicolas Jackson has been OK leading the Chelsea line this season, scoring nine Premier League goals in 27 appearances, the Blues are clearly interested in adding to their options in the No.9 position.

And they might not even have to spend that much on a promising young striker, either, which would make a huge change from their recent dealings in the transfer market.

Chelsea want a physically dominant centre-forward

According to 90min, Chelsea target Benjamin Sesko is available for less than his £42m release clause this summer, with RB Leipzig open to letting the Slovenian striker leave in the transfer window.

That will come as a surprise to Chelsea and other European clubs interested in signing Sesko, with the 20-year-old one of the most-sought after young finishers in Europe. Prior to joining RB Leipzig last summer, a number of sides were looking into the targetman, whose performances at Red Bull Salzburg earned him comparisons with Erling Haaland.

Tall, strong and deceptively quick, Sesko has managed 12 goals in 36 appearances for RB Leipzig this term, not a bad return for someone still settling into life in Germany. He's not started as many games as he would've liked, though, giving reason as to why Leipzig are open to offers.

Sesko is still a target for Chelsea this summer

The report suggests that Sesko is already looking for a move away from Germany after less than a year at Leipzig, with the club happy to facilitate a move for less than his £42m release clause. With four years still remaining on his contract, though, RB Leipzig will still try and get as close to that figure as possible in the summer.

In FourFourTwo's view, a move to Chelsea makes total sense for both Sesko and the Premier League side. He clearly fits into Chelsea's transfer policy of buying young talent, while his price tag is certainly a lot less than some of their recent buys.

Plus, Chelsea are in need of a striker. Sesko can learn under Mauricio Pochettino as a young player, and is available at a fraction of the price that it would take to buy Victor Osimhen. Sesko isn't as proven as the Nigerian striker, though, and could therefore take longer settling in to the Premier League.

