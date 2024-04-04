New Premier League financial rule proposals explained after Everton and Nottingham Forest deductions

By Steven Chicken
published

The Premier League are reportedly set to consider a variety of alternative measures after this season's Profit and Sustainability Rules proved unpopular

The Premier League match ball prior to Nottingham Forest's game against Liverpool at the City Ground
(Image credit: Getty Images)

 Premier League clubs are set to consider a ‘luxury tax’ on overspending clubs at the end of the season as part of reforms to the current profit and sustainability rules.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have both been hit with points deductions, with both clubs contesting the penalties levied against them. Championship promotion contenders Leicester City are also potentially in hot water after announcing heavy losses in their doomed 2022/23 campaign.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1