Manchester City: Why critics are wrong that Erling Haaland is a 'big game bottler'

By Joe Mewis
published

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been the subject of recent criticism

Erling Haaland drew a blank against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening
Erling Haaland drew a blank against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening (Image credit: Getty Images)

It can often hard to shake a label once the football cognoscenti has made their mind up on something. 

In a landscape where every match, every decision, every strike and every off-the-ball movement are analysed within an inch of its life, it sometimes feels like the same old debates come up time and time again. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1