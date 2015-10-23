'F***! We don't win 8-0!' - Klopp calls for realism

After arriving amid much media fanfare, Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool supporters to be patient as he aims to improve the club's fortunes.

An overwhelming sense of optimism has surrounded Liverpool since Klopp's appointment as Brendan Rodgers' successor, but it has not been a perfect start for the former Borussia Dortmund coach.

Klopp began has reign with a 0-0 Premier League draw at Tottenham last weekend, before Thursday saw them labour to a 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Rubin Kazan in the Europa League.

And the German has pleaded patience with the Anfield faithful, suggesting expectations of an immediate turnaround were too high.

"You all know that football is not the game where you can have the genius plan without Barcelona or Bayern Munich players," he said.

"Against Kazan they made a goal, so okay, maybe one fault? Maybe a little bit more in two positions? But there are bigger mistakes in football.

"But they got the goal and it was not an enjoyable game anymore. It was like 'F***! Even when Klopp is on the side we don't win 8-0!' But that is the situation.

"It is a hard job, but I knew it would be. If I wanted it the easy way, then I would have stayed a little longer on holiday.

"I knew about the problems of course, and I know it is not easy to do the right things at Liverpool in this moment, because the expectations are so big.

"What I felt until now is that we all cool down a bit and then we can all start. Everybody understands that it is hard work and it is a long way."