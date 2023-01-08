FA Cup draw: Manchester City could face Arsenal next after knocking out Chelsea
Manchester City could face Premier League leaders Arsenal next in the FA Cup fourth round after knocking out Chelsea on Sunday
Manchester City could face Premier League leaders Arsenal next in the FA Cup after knocking out Chelsea with a 4-0 win over the Blues in the third round on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola's side stormed into a 3-0 lead against Graham Potter's men after goals from Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez (from the penalty spot) and Phil Foden in the space of 15 first-half minutes.
Mahrez later added another from the spot with five minutes remaining to seal an emphatic win for City against a somewhat experimental Chelsea side and last season's Premier League winners could face Arsenal next.
In the draw for the fourth round, which took place ahead of the City-Chelsea match, those two were paired with either Arsenal or third-tier Oxford. That game takes place at Oxford's Kassam Stadium on Monday.
Meanwhile, Liverpool or Wolves will travel to Brighton in round four, with Manchester United at home to Reading and Tottenham away to Preston North End.
Following their shock win at Coventry City on Saturday, fifth-tier Wrexham are at home to another Championship side: Sheffield United. League One side Stevenage travel to Stoke City of the Championship after their huge win at Aston Villa on Sunday.
Below, the FA Cup fourth round draw in full:
Manchester City vs Oxford or Arsenal
Manchester United vs Reading
Preston North End vs Tottenham
Southampton vs Blackpool
Brighton vs Liverpool or Wolves
Fulham vs Sunderland
Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley vs Cardiff City or Leeds United
Wrexham vs Sheffield United
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
Luton or Wigan vs Grimsby Town
Derby County vs West Ham United
Stoke City vs Stevenage
Blackburn Rovers vs Forest Green or Birmingham City
Walsall vs Leicester City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town
Bristol City or Swansea vs Chesterfield or West Brom
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
