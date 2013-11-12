FA refute Hull name-change claims

The Premier League team's supremo announced in August that he planned to drop AFC from the club's moniker, as well as the word City as it was "a lousy identity".

Hull City Tigers is currently the name of the club's holding company, but a change to the club's name would require ratification from the Premier League and FA.

However, English football's governing body have no knowledge of any change to the club's name, and confirmed Hull are currently unable to even apply for a change.

An FA spokesman told Perform: "We haven't received an application for a name change from Hull City and the process cannot start until the New Year."

Allam took over Hull in 2010, saving them from financial crisis and bankrolling their return to the English top flight.

The 74-year-old insists he is not altering the club's identity, but claimed in an interview on Monday that the FA were aware of a change to the club's name.

He told BBC Radio Humberside: "I have not changed names.

"I don't know where you got this from. If you mean shortening the name, yes we have shortened the name by removing AFC."

When asked if he had consulted with the Premier League and FA, the Egyptian queried: "Why would I do that?

"The football club's name as registered in the Companies House and with the FA changed from Hull City AFC (Tigers) Ltd to Hull City Tigers Ltd earlier this year."

Allam willingly met with fan groups campaigning against the planned changes last week, and asserted the new name is required to boost the club's coffers.

"Nothing has changed," he continued.

"I explained the position, I explained why we have shortened the name to have a more powerful impact in the market and allow the club to go globally and try to make commercial income like other clubs."