FA responds to Carneiro criticism

The Football Association have rejected former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro's criticism of their disciplinary process.

On Wednesday, the FA announced it would take no action against Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho over allegations of sexist abuse relating to a touchline row with Carneiro during the 2-2 Premier League draw against Swansea City on August 8.

Carneiro, who was removed from matchday duties by Chelsea in the aftermath of the incident and subsequently parted company with the club, questioned the FA's investigation in a statement released earlier on Friday.

She said: "I was at no stage requested by the FA to make a statement. I wonder whether this might be the only formal investigation in this country where the evidence of the individuals involved in the incident was not considered relevant. Choosing to ignore some of the evidence will surely influence the outcome of the findings."

But the FA responded by saying it had been in written contact with Carneiro's lawyers, inviting her to provide evidence.

"We have never received any information or complaint from Dr Carneiro," an FA spokesman said.

"Including in written correspondence with her lawyers, it has been made explicitly clear that if Dr Carneiro had evidence to provide or wished to make a complaint she was more than welcome to do so. That route remains open."

The FA analysed footage of the incident - which stemmed from Carneiro and physiotherapist Jon Fearn entering the field to treat Eden Hazard during the closing stages of a game where Chelsea were already down to 10 men - including audio recordings examined by a Portuguese linguistics expert.

In her statement, Carneiro also accused the FA of failing to seek out her version of events after she was allegedly the subject of abuse from supporters during a match between West Ham and Chelsea in March.

"It is incidents such as these‎ and the lack of support from the football authorities that make it so difficult for women in the game," she added.