FA to review any cup postponements caused by coronavirus-related issues

Clubs will have to make an application for a Football Association review if they are unable to play their FA Cup third-round ties for coronavirus-related reasons, the PA news agency understands.

All 64 teams participating in this weekend’s ties are required to be tested 72 hours before the game in guidelines set out by the governing body.

With weekly testing not in place in the Football League or non-league, which has seen widespread postponements over the Christmas period, and rising cases across the country, there are concerns the third-round schedule could be hugely disrupted.

If a tie is unable to go ahead as a result of Covid-19 then the Football Association will review the matter.

However, an already packed calendar appears to have little room for rearrangements if games are postponed.

Testing for all non-Premier League teams will be paid for by the Professional Game Board, which is part of the FA and has representatives from organisations across the professional sport.

Premier League clubs are being tested twice weekly as standard while all Football League clubs are being checked this week anyway as part of their scheduled programme as discussions over moving to a twice-weekly test continue.

Non-league sides Boreham Wood, Chorley, Marine and Stockport will all be checked from Wednesday onwards.