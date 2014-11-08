Fabianski eyes successful Arsenal reunion

Fabianski moved to the Liberty Stadium in search of regular first-team football during the close-season, having made 32 Premier League appearances in seven years at Arsenal.

While he is set to come up against a number of friends as Arsene Wenger's side visit on Sunday, the Pole is fully focused on helping his new club to victory.

He told Swansea's official matchday magazine: "It's going to be interesting. Almost all of the Arsenal players that are likely to play are players that I played with.

"It will be a game against some very good friends, but that’s part of football, and I will try to treat it as if it were any other game. Hopefully I will be the one smiling at full-time."

Fabianski has started every Premier League game for Swansea this term and does not regret leaving Arsenal when his previous contract expired.

"They are a big part of my life, and I still have a lot of friends there," he added.

"Being in one place for seven years is a long time and it’s natural to grow close to the club and the players.

"But I made the decision to leave, and I am very happy with that decision and with how things are going at the moment.

"I feel really good here. Everyone has been amazing with me, and I am looking forward to the future."