Fabianski eyes successful Arsenal reunion
Swansea City goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will not let friendships get in the way of gaining three points when he faces old side Arsenal.
Fabianski moved to the Liberty Stadium in search of regular first-team football during the close-season, having made 32 Premier League appearances in seven years at Arsenal.
While he is set to come up against a number of friends as Arsene Wenger's side visit on Sunday, the Pole is fully focused on helping his new club to victory.
He told Swansea's official matchday magazine: "It's going to be interesting. Almost all of the Arsenal players that are likely to play are players that I played with.
"It will be a game against some very good friends, but that’s part of football, and I will try to treat it as if it were any other game. Hopefully I will be the one smiling at full-time."
Fabianski has started every Premier League game for Swansea this term and does not regret leaving Arsenal when his previous contract expired.
"They are a big part of my life, and I still have a lot of friends there," he added.
"Being in one place for seven years is a long time and it’s natural to grow close to the club and the players.
"But I made the decision to leave, and I am very happy with that decision and with how things are going at the moment.
"I feel really good here. Everyone has been amazing with me, and I am looking forward to the future."
