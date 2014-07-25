Fabianski: Vorm exit doesn't alter my targets

The Polish international ended his seven-year association with Arsenal at the end of last season having helped the Gunners win their first trophy since 2005.

Within weeks of the FA Cup triumph it was announced that Fabianski would be moving to South Wales, signing a four-year contract with Garry Monk's men.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, he said: "It was time to move on and look for the right challenge and the right club. And I did find that with Swansea.

"I knew the club very well before deciding to join Swansea. I liked the philosophy and way they approach and play football over here a lot. It was important for me to join a club with a top setup and a top manager."

Often restricted to cup appearances at Arsenal, the 29-year-old signed on at Swansea determined to establish himself as first choice ahead of Michel Vorm.

His task has been made considerably easier with the Dutch shot-stopper deciding to join Tottenham, but Fabianski insists his targets were always the same.

"I will give my best to make sure the team reaches the given targets. My personal target is clear: I want to become the No.1 goalkeeper at Swansea," he said.

"Competition is part of the game and it only makes everyone better; myself and the others also, but I want to become No.1 for the club."

The glovesman leaves north London with his head held high, saving two spot-kicks in the FA Cup semi-final shootout against Wigan to help Arsene Wenger's side taste trophy success for the first time in nine years.

"The FA Cup win was a huge success and with the reaction of the fans after this victory we could all feel how much it meant," he added.

"We had various difficult moments throughout the FA Cup campaign last season. And we always managed to come back. So the whole team had huge confidence.

"I had seven great years at Arsenal and there will always be a special relationship to the supporters and the club."

Interview: Sulaiman Folarin