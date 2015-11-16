Fabregas: England among Euro 2016 favourites

Spain playmaker Cesc Fabregas considers England to be among the contenders for the Euro 2016 title.

Roy Hodgson's side – who came through their qualifying group for next year's competition in France with a 100 per cent record - faced defending European champions Spain on Friday, suffering a 2-0 defeat.

While the Chelsea midfielder believes England are a team in transition, he feels they have enough quality to challenge for the trophy next summer.

He was impressed by their counter-attacking football but warns they will need to be more clinical if they are to succeed.

"They are a young team, the same as us, changing a little bit as the [Steven] Gerrards and [Frank] Lampards have gone," Fabregas is quoted as saying by The Mirror. "It's the same for us with Xavi, [Xabi] Alonso and David Villa.

"I think they will compete very well in the Euros, that is for sure. If you ask me now if they are one of the favourites, I would say yes.

"But, of course, they will need to score the chances they create because [in] counter-attacking, they are one of the best sides.

"And when they get chances with [Raheem] Sterling, [Harry] Kane, [Wayne] Rooney and [Adam] Lallana, they have to take them."