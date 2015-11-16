Fabregas: England among Euro 2016 favourites
England are a team in transition but have the potential to win the European Championships in France next year, says Cesc Fabregas.
Spain playmaker Cesc Fabregas considers England to be among the contenders for the Euro 2016 title.
Roy Hodgson's side – who came through their qualifying group for next year's competition in France with a 100 per cent record - faced defending European champions Spain on Friday, suffering a 2-0 defeat.
While the Chelsea midfielder believes England are a team in transition, he feels they have enough quality to challenge for the trophy next summer.
He was impressed by their counter-attacking football but warns they will need to be more clinical if they are to succeed.
"They are a young team, the same as us, changing a little bit as the [Steven] Gerrards and [Frank] Lampards have gone," Fabregas is quoted as saying by The Mirror. "It's the same for us with Xavi, [Xabi] Alonso and David Villa.
"I think they will compete very well in the Euros, that is for sure. If you ask me now if they are one of the favourites, I would say yes.
"But, of course, they will need to score the chances they create because [in] counter-attacking, they are one of the best sides.
"And when they get chances with [Raheem] Sterling, [Harry] Kane, [Wayne] Rooney and [Adam] Lallana, they have to take them."
