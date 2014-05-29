Fabregas insists Spain 'not scared' of Brazil

The hosts have been installed as favourites to win the global showpiece for the first time since 2002 ahead of the upcoming tournament.

Fabregas, though, believes Spain have nothing to fear despite losing 3-0 to the South American nation in the final of the FIFA Confederations Cup 12 months ago.

"I believe [championship wins] are vital," he said in a promotional video for PUMA. "In 2008, nobody believed in us and since then we've made a name for ourselves and we've become a competitive team that has won everything.

"We're not scared of Brazil. I think Brazil are a very strong team... and if we face them again it will be a completely new game."

Spain got off to a losing start in the finals in South Africa four years ago, but Fabregas hopes they have learned from that ahead of their Group B opener against the Netherlands - a repeat of the 2010 final - at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador on June 13.

"We lost in the last World Cup in the first game against Switzerland so it does bother me, it worries us, because we want to win," he added. "That was a difficult time and I remember that we were all very nervous.

"Everyone thought it was the easiest game in the group. That was a lesson and we should remember it ahead of this World Cup too."

Spain will also faec Chile and Australia in Group B.