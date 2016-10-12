Fabregas not the right man to replace Montolivo - Montella

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella has no interest in bringing in Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas as replacement for the injured Riccardo Montolivo.

Montolivo faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery, re-igniting speculation Milan could move for Fabregas.

The Serie A side were already linked with a move for the Spain international during the close-season, but Montella has made it clear they are not interested in signing Fabregas.

"We need a player with Montolivo's characteristics, someone who knows how to play in a midfield of two. Fabregas does not have these characteristics," Montella told Corriere della Sera.

"I think Montolivo is nearly irreplaceable. He is important both on the pitch and in the dressing room. It's an even bigger loss than people think."

Promising youngster Manuel Locatelli has been touted as a potential replacement for Montolivo, but Montella would rather take it easy with the 18-year-old.

"I have faith in Locatelli. He has come on on decisive moments in our past few games," Montella added.

"But we have to remember that he has only played a few games in Serie A. I would like to bring him slowly."