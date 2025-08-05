Manchester United given green light to upgrade Mason Mount: report
Manchester United are in the midst of a rebuild with another piece of the jigsaw eyed in midfield areas
Manchester United star Mason Mount is set to be replaced ahead of the new season.
Mount signed for Manchester United from Chelsea in 2023, in a reported £55 million move, taking the vacant no.7 shirt at Old Trafford that had previously been worn by Cristiano Ronaldo in his second spell at the club.
In the past two seasons, however, Mount has made just 14 and 17 Premier League appearances respectively – scoring just two league goals – as injuries have prevented him from making a proper impact on the team.
Manchester United to make offer for Brazilian playmaker
Manchester United's relatively new 3-4-2-1 set-up is still taking shape under Amorim, with Bruno Fernandes able to play either in the double pivot, behind the striker, or as the no.9, as he has done on occasion.
Though the Portuguese captain is somewhat irreplaceable for United, Mount has been used in similar roles – but given that the Cobham academy graduate has become wholly unreliable due to his unavailability, it now appears as if Amorim has been granted a lifeline to upgrade.
Turkish outlet Takvim have reported via Sport Witness that United are ready to table a €40m bid for Gabriel Sara of Galatasaray.
Sara had a spell at Norwich City in the Premier League before his leftfield switch to the Super Lig – and as a play capable of operating deep in midfield or as a no.10, the Brazilian represents an affordable upgrade on Mount.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
As relayed by Sport Witness, Cimbom, “would be open to selling the central midfielder for €35m”, leaving the opportunity to try and either sell Mount or move the England international on loan with three years of his contract remaining.
FourFourTwo understands that United are in the market for another midfielder but that a centre-forward is taking precedence for Amorim as he looks to add goals to a side that finished 15th in the table last term.
Mount, meanwhile, has little interest at this stage from other clubs, given his injury problems – but after recent showings in preseason, could well force himself into Amorim's plans if he can remain fit.
This looks more like a move for either January or the following summer, given budgetary constraints at Old Trafford, but with the likes of Manchester City and Aston Villa also said to be eyeing Sara, the strength of United's interest will likely become clear in the coming weeks.
Sara is worth €22 million, as per Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.