Manchester United given green light to upgrade Mason Mount: report

Mason Mount has had a stop-start career in the northwest

Manchester United star Mason Mount is set to be replaced ahead of the new season.

Mount signed for Manchester United from Chelsea in 2023, in a reported £55 million move, taking the vacant no.7 shirt at Old Trafford that had previously been worn by Cristiano Ronaldo in his second spell at the club.

In the past two seasons, however, Mount has made just 14 and 17 Premier League appearances respectively – scoring just two league goals – as injuries have prevented him from making a proper impact on the team.

Manchester United to make offer for Brazilian playmaker

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is irreplaceable (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United's relatively new 3-4-2-1 set-up is still taking shape under Amorim, with Bruno Fernandes able to play either in the double pivot, behind the striker, or as the no.9, as he has done on occasion.

Though the Portuguese captain is somewhat irreplaceable for United, Mount has been used in similar roles – but given that the Cobham academy graduate has become wholly unreliable due to his unavailability, it now appears as if Amorim has been granted a lifeline to upgrade.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim can't rely on Mount (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turkish outlet Takvim have reported via Sport Witness that United are ready to table a €40m bid for Gabriel Sara of Galatasaray.

Sara had a spell at Norwich City in the Premier League before his leftfield switch to the Super Lig – and as a play capable of operating deep in midfield or as a no.10, the Brazilian represents an affordable upgrade on Mount.

As relayed by Sport Witness, Cimbom, “would be open to selling the central midfielder for €35m”, leaving the opportunity to try and either sell Mount or move the England international on loan with three years of his contract remaining.

FourFourTwo understands that United are in the market for another midfielder but that a centre-forward is taking precedence for Amorim as he looks to add goals to a side that finished 15th in the table last term.

Gabriel Sara while at Norwich City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mount, meanwhile, has little interest at this stage from other clubs, given his injury problems – but after recent showings in preseason, could well force himself into Amorim's plans if he can remain fit.

This looks more like a move for either January or the following summer, given budgetary constraints at Old Trafford, but with the likes of Manchester City and Aston Villa also said to be eyeing Sara, the strength of United's interest will likely become clear in the coming weeks.

Sara is worth €22 million, as per Transfermarkt.