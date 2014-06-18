Fabregas: Xavi has decided to leave Barcelona

Dan Petrescu, coach of the Qatar Stars League outfit, told Digi Sport on Tuesday that the 34-year-old playmaker had signed a pre-contract agreement with the club.

The Spain midfielder – currently playing at the FIFA World Cup – has regularly been linked with a move away from Camp Nou in recent times.

Xavi's declining form was a symptom of Barca's poor season, which saw them end the campaign without a major trophy for the first time since 2007-08.

And Fabregas, who this month moved to Chelsea from Barcelona, told Marca: (Xavi) and (Carles) Puyol have decided to step aside.

"(They want) to be closer to their families, away from so much demand."

Puyol ended his 17-year playing career with Barcelona when he retired last season.