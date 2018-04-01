Falcao blasts refereeing 'disgrace' in Coupe de la Ligue final loss

Monaco striker Radamel Falcao described the performance of referee Clement Turpin in Saturday's Coupe de la Ligue final as "a disgrace".

The holders claimed the trophy for the fifth year in a row thanks to a 3-0 win in Bordeaux, with Edinson Cavani scoring in each half either side of an Angel Di Maria strike.

Cavani's first came from the penalty spot after a lengthy VAR review, in which Turpin appeared to change his mind about awarding a spot-kick only to go back to his initial decision after checking a replay.

Falcao then saw a goal disallowed for offside with the score at 2-0, although even VAR's footage showed the decision was a close call.

And the Colombia forward pulled no punches in his assessment of the decisions after Monaco's second final defeat in a row.

"Paris were more efficient," he told Canal Plus. "After that, there was the referee.

"For the sake of French football, what the referee did tonight was a disgrace."