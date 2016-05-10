Falcao expects to spend next season with Monaco

Radamel Falcao says he expects to spend next season at Monaco after two difficult years in the Premier League.

The Colombia striker joined Manchester United on loan in September 2014, where he managed four goals in 29 appearances as he struggled to sustain form and fitness under Louis van Gaal.

Falcao's career has further stalled at Chelsea this season, with the 30-year-old playing just once in the Premier League since October as a result of persistent injury problems, and his lack of game time has resulted in him being omitted from Colombia's Copa America squad.

The former Atletico Madrid forward says Monaco are eager for a return on the reported €60million fee they paid to sign him in 2013 and is himself desperate for regular playing time next term.

"Monaco made a big investment in me and they want some return on that. They want me back at the club for next season," he told TYC Sports.

"I need to have minutes, to play, and we'll see what happens. Monaco want to see what my position is in a year, to see what possibilities I have.

"The project changed, it took a turn in every sense. Today they're more of a selling club than they were three years ago, when they wanted to put a very strong team together.

"In principle, the idea is that I'll be with Monaco for that season."

Falcao says he rejected enquiries from clubs in China and South America in the mid-season transfer window as he is holding out for a return to River Plate in future.

"It looks very difficult to come back to River, because I have two years on my contract [at Monaco]," he said.

"Options in China, Mexico and Brazil were talked about a bit, but if I were to go back to America, the idea is River, so I didn't move."