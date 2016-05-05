Falcao left out of Colombia's Copa America squad

On-loan Chelsea striker Radamel Falcao has been left out of Colombia's 40-man preliminary squad for the Copa America Centenario.

The 30-year-old, equal joint top-scorer for the Colombian national team with 25 goals, has not played for his nation since a 3-0 loss to Uruguay last October.

Falcao missed their next two games through injury and was not picked by coach Jose Pekerman for the World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Ecuador in March, which both ended in wins.

AC Milan's Carlos Bacca and Borussia Dortmund's Adrian Ramos are expected to lead the attack for the tournament in the United States - which starts on June 3 - as Colombia look to add to their 2001 triumph.

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez, on-loan Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado and Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina are the other big names included in the squad, with no other major surprises.

Colombia begin the tournament with a clash against hosts the USA on the opening day, before facing other Group A opponents Paraguay (June 7) and Costa Rica (June 11).

Colombia's preliminary 40-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Cristian Bonilla (Atletico Nacional), David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (Argentinos Juniors), Robinson Zapata (Santa Fe)



Defenders: Felipe Aguilar (Atletico Nacional), Eder Alvarez (River Plate), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Cristian Borja (Santa Fe), Farid Diaz (Atletico Nacional), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Deiver Machado (Millonarios), Stefan Medina (Pachuca), Yerry Mina (Santa Fe), Jeison Murillo (Inter), Oscar Murillo (Pachuca), Helibelton Palacios (Deportivo Cali), William Telsillo (Santa Fe), Christian Zapata (AC Milan)

Midfielders: Wilmar Barrios (Deportes Tolima), Nicolas Benedetti (Deportivo Cali), Edwin Cardona (Monterrey), Guillermo Celis (Junior), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus), Gustavo Cuellar (Flamengo), Cristian Higuita (Orlando City), Vladimir Hernandez (Junior), Sebastian Perez (Atletico Nacional), Andres Felipe Roa (Deportivo Cali), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Carlos Sanchez (Aston Villa), Daniel Torres (Independiente Medellin)



Forwards: Carlos Bacca (AC Milan), Roger Martinez (Racing Club), Marlos Moreno (Atletico Nacional), Dayro Moreno (Club Tijuana), Luis Fernando Muriel (Sampdoria), Harold Preciado (Deportivo Cali), Luis Quinones (Pumas UNAM), Adrian Ramos (Borussia Dortmund)