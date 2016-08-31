Fanni packs in Qatar for Marseille return

Marseille have re-signed veteran defender Rod Fanni one year after he left the club to join Qatari side Al Arabi on a free transfer.

Fanni, who made 166 appearances for Marseille between 2011 and 2015, joined Al Arabi when his contract at the Stade Velodrome expired.

He spent half of last season in Qatar before joining Championship side Charlton Athletic on a temporary basis.

The 34-year-old has re-joined Marseille and will compete with the likes of Tomas Hubocan and Doria for a place in Franck Passi's defence.

OFFICIAL | signs for OM. Welcome home! August 31, 2016

A statement on the club's official website said: "Franck Passi is to have a team of players with character, desperate to defend the Marseille jersey.

"Beyond his contribution on the pitch, Rod's presence in the locker room will also be a strong asset to group cohesion. With him, his team-mates do not get bored and can always be counted on to remain mobilised.

"All those who have already seen Rod Fanni at Marseille have good memories of him. If his return is very much a surprise, it can safely be said to be a good one."

Meanwhile, Togo international midfielder Alaixys Romao has left Marseille to join Greek side Olympiacos after three years at Stade Velodrome.