Fantasy Premier League: Everything you need to know about FPL this season

Fantasy Premier League season is upon us. It's time to download the app, get transferring players and come up with an FPL league.

You know how it works by now. Real-world Premier League stars score points in the game for the things they do during games. You just have to pick them in your team - but like real clubs, you've got a budget to stick to, too.

This is all your mates at work will be on about in the office for the next nine months of your life. But don't worry - we've got you covered.

Anything and everything you need to know about Fantasy Premier League is covered in this handy guide.

Getting started

The basics of FPL

So you've agreed to join with a Fantasy Premier League team this season. What is it and what do you need to know?

Fear not - we've got you covered. Here's the ultimate beginners' guide to FPL, teaching you exactly what it is and how to get started with your team. We'll teach you how points work, how to buy and sell players and how to use the app.

You're going to need a team name, too. "Mike's team" or "Gary FC" will work just fine - if you're called Mike or Gary, of course - but it's an unwritten FPL tradition that team names make a pun on a player, manager or football club. Thinking "Gangster's Allardyce" or "Willian Dollar Baby".

Need help with a team name? We've got your back there too, with 125 of the best, worst and even rude team names you could possibly want.

Where do I sign up to FPL?

The Fantasy Premier League game can be played online, at https://fantasy.premierleague.com/ - it's an official part of the Premier League brand.

You can also download the official Premier League app to play FPL. That's available from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

We've also done a round-up of the other versions of Fantasy Football that can be played online.

How do I score points in FPL?

Point-scoring is very simple. Good actions within games give you points, bad actions take them away. Here's the full guide of how to score points in FPL - and here's the explainer on how bonus points work, too.

Points can fluctuate within gameweeks but will be finalised by the time every match from that specific gameweek is complete. Basically, you might have to wait until the end of the Monday night game to see how your team have really done.

Transfers

How do I build an FPL team?

Structuring your Fantasy Premier League team relies on where you think the points are going to come from. Different positions get different points for different actions.

Once again, we can refer you to our guide on how to score points in FPL, if you're interested in getting to grasps with the nuts and bolts of that.

We also have a guide on how you might want to structure your team. Attack-heavy? Defence-heavy? Big stars or reliable names? We explain it all.

Which players do I need to sign in FPL?

Well, if we knew that, we'd win the prizes all for ourselves...

We've collated a list of the most popular 40 players in the game this season, however - that's 10 in every position - so you can consider exactly what your rivals are doing right now.

If you're looking to learn from last time around, here are the 30 best-scoring players in FPL for the 2020/21 season.

Why do I have substitutes in FPL?

Just as in the real world, Fantasy Premier League substitutes fulfil a vital role, whether it's covering for injuries or providing the impact your first team didn't manage.

We've done a quick explainer on the uses of substitutes in FPL.

FPL leagues

What are FPL leagues?

FPL leagues enable you to compete with other users.

As you can see from the image above, everyone is automatically added into leagues in Fantasy Premier League. There are prizes for each one, too.

The first league you're automatically in, is the Overall league. This is the big one. We're all fighting for the crown of best FPL player, after all. After that, you're in a league for your country, where you compete against everyone else from the nation that you put down.

The Gameweek league will tell you how well you did on a specific gameweek. Finally, you'll compete against other followers of the club that you support - so when you sign up and enter the club that you follow, you'll get added into their specific FPL league.

Which leagues should I join?

You might have FPL leagues with friends, family or colleagues - or you might not want to be part of a smaller league at all.

We've set up a FourFourTwo FPL league - it's completely free to join and the winner will receive a subscription to the magazine for a year.

