FPL tips: Last season’s Fantasy Premier League winner shares his secrets with FourFourTwo

It's FPL season – and last season's Fantasy Premier League winner has been speaking to FourFourTwo about how he won the competition, and his tips for you to smash your mini leagues.

With the new season about to launch, fans across the world are beginning to set up their team, pick an FPL name and decide who to sign. The man to beat is Ali Jahangirov, who won the competition last season. FPL launched back in 2002, but Jahangirov has only been playing for four years.

Even so, this was no fluke – the season beforehand, he’d also finished a highly impressive 215th in the world. So what tips does he have for the rest of us?

“I’d definitely recommend using fpl.team because it helps you plan ahead with the games coming up – that was really useful for me throughout the season,” he says.

“The livefpl.net site is good too, as it allowed me to see how close my rivals really were during matches. It also compiles lists of players you do not own who could be a danger to you.

“That helps you make a decision on your transfers going forward. Generally, it allows you to understand your weaknesses.”

FPL season is imminent (Image credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Baku-based Jahangirov also believes that looking at short-term gains is important for the start of the season.

“Going into the new season, you don’t know who’s in form, so you have to judge it on the fixtures and how difficult they are, and be flexible with your budget,” he says. “Try to set up a team that can last the first eight weeks and go from there.”

Now that you’ve got the inside scoop, there’s no reason to give up inside three weeks, like many of us do. Just don’t tell Martin from accounts…

