Favre resigns as Monchengladbach coach

Borussia Monchengladbach coach Lucien Favre has opted to resign with immediate effect following the Bundesliga side's poor start to the 2015-16 campaign.

The Borussia-Park outfit impressed last season as they finished third in the table to qualify for the Champions League.

However, Gladbach have so far failed to replicate that form this term and sit rock bottom in the Bundesliga following Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Cologne without a point from five games and Favre has consequently decided to step down from his position.

"After careful consideration, I have come to the conclusion that it is in everybody's best interest if I step down as head coach of Borussia Monchengladbach," the 57-year-old explained.

Favre took charge of Gladbach in February 2011 and had since turned them from a relegation candidate into a Champions League side.

They finished 16th in the Swiss coach's first season in charge, but then came in fourth, eighth, sixth and third in the following seasons.

Their disappointing performances in 2015-16 have now ended Favre's spell in charge, though, as Gladbach not only remain winless in the Bundesliga, but also started their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sevilla.