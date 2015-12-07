FBI investigating fresh bribery allegations against Blatter

Sepp Blatter is facing a fresh probe from the FBI with FIFA's disgraced president having been linked to a $100million (£66.2m) bribery scandal, according to a BBC investigation.

A BBC Panorama documentary, titled 'Panorama: Fifa, Blatter and Me' to be aired on Monday, claims sports marketing company ISL allegedly paid ex-FIFA executive Ricardo Teixeira and the former president Joao Havelange.

In return for the payments, ISL was awarded television and marketing rights during the 1990s, but Blatter, who is currently suspended by FIFA, denies all knowledge of the bribes.

According to the Panorama investigation, the FBI is probing payments made from ISL to FIFA and officers have allegedly seen a letter from Havelange that revealed Blatter had "full knowledge of all activities" and was "always apprised" of them.

Blatter is planning to stand down as president of FIFA in February next year after 17 years at the head of football's world governing body.

The 79-year-old is currently serving a 90-day suspension from FIFA and will appear in front of an ethics committee later this month.

US attorney general Loretta Lynch confirmed last week that 16 more FIFA officials have been indicted following the arrests of CONCACAF and CONMEBOL presidents Juan Angel Napout and Alfredo Hawit in Zurich as a result of the ongoing FBI investigation into bribery and corruption.