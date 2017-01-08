Felipe Melo seals Palmeiras switch

Palmeiras have announced the signing of midfielder Felipe Melo from Inter.

The 33-year-old, who has made only five Serie A appearances this season, has signed a three-year contract with the Brasileirao champions.

News of the former Juventus and Galatasaray midfielder's impending arrival prompted huge excitement among Palmeiras fans on social media and he admitted that such a reception was a real plus.

"I've been really amazed by the warmth of the crowd. It makes all the difference," Melo, a champion in Brazil with Cruzeiro in 2003, told Palmeiras' official website.

"I'm fulfilling a dream of returning to Brazil and at an age where I can run and do what I love the most without any major problems.

"I'm very honoured and thank God for this opportunity, to play for a club of the greatness of Palmeiras. It's a great honour to wear that shirt."

Melo joined Real Mallorca from Gremio in 2004 and went on to enjoy spells with Real Sociedad, Almeria and Fiorentina before he joined Juve in 2009.

His most successful period was with Galatasaray between 2011 and 2015, where he won three league titles, two Turkish Cups and three Turkish Super Cups.