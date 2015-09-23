Fellaini: I'm a midfielder, not a striker

Marouane Fellaini has made it clear to Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal that he feels his best position is at the heart of midfield.

The Belgium international has been used sparingly so far this season, but started the 3-1 Premier League win over Liverpool earlier this month as a striker in the absence of captain Wayne Rooney.

Van Gaal said in August that he believes Fellaini will be best used in a more advanced role, but the former Everton man does not agree.

"When the manager asks me to play somewhere, I play there," Fellaini told Bleacher Report. "But my best position is midfield."

Fellaini has also moved to dispel suggestions that the United training camp is a strict environment - though he says the squad is serious about challenging for titles this term.

"We laugh a lot. That's normal - we're human," he said. "But on the pitch, we are serious.

"We have to win something because we're Manchester United. We're a massive club. We have to win."

United face Ipswich Town in the League Cup third round on Wednesday.