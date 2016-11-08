Fellaini out of Belgium squad

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has withdrawn from Belgium’s squad to face Netherlands and Estonia due to a calf injury.

Fellaini sustained the problem during his club’s 3-1 win over Swansea City in the Premier League on Sunday, but national-team boss Roberto Martinez will not call up a replacement.

"Fellaini picked up an injury against Swansea City and will go back to his club," Martinez told a news conference. "We have a core of 24 players, which is enough.

"Apart from Fellaini, everyone is in order. Mousa Dembele is back but will still be resting against Netherlands. We are counting on him against Estonia."

Martinez will select Kevin De Bruyne for Wednesday's friendly against their neighbours in Amsterdam despite the Manchester City star having arrived for duty slightly fatigued.

"Kevin De Bruyne is feeling a little tired, but he will certainly appear in my selection Wednesday," the former Everton boss added.